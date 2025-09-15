Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 492 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of MCD opened at $305.49 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $276.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.33 and its 200-day moving average is $306.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCD. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Argus downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total value of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.