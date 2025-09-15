Short Interest in The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) Expands By 132.0%

The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,600 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Intergroup in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Intergroup

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intergroup

In related news, CEO John V. Winfield acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,456,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,116,045.50. This represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO David C. Gonzalez acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $36,072.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 35,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,667.44. This trade represents a 8.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $165,768. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intergroup stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 1.15% of Intergroup worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intergroup Price Performance

NASDAQ:INTG traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. Intergroup has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.07.

About Intergroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.

Featured Stories

