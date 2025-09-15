Short Interest in The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG) Expands By 132.0%

The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 11,600 shares, an increase of 132.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Intergroup in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Intergroup stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in The Intergroup Corporation (NASDAQ:INTG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 1.15% of Intergroup worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:INTG traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.81. Intergroup has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.07.
The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. The company operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. Its hotel consists of guest rooms and luxury suites, a restaurant, a lounge, a private dining room, meeting room space, a gym, a grand ballroom, 5-level underground parking garage, a pedestrian bridge, and a Chinese culture center.
