S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 3.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 20,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 330,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,968,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $78.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $71.66 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.10. The company has a market cap of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.07.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 22.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $168,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,418. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

