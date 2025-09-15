Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 295 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 15.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,682,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 price objective on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.78.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,782.80. This trade represents a 51.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,800 shares of company stock worth $85,353,674 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $326.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $330.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.76 and a 200 day moving average of $287.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%.General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.