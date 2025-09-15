Centurion Wealth Management LLC Buys 123 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in AbbVie by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $218.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $385.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.25 and its 200 day moving average is $194.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $221.76.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total transaction of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AbbVie

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.