Invesco QQQ $QQQ Position Lessened by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $51,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 105.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $586.66 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $587.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $568.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.68.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

