Goldstone Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,442 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 4.5% of Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $34,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after buying an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 8,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,247,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $586.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $568.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.68. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $587.86.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

