NBC Securities Inc. Sells 1,921 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 312 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.67, for a total transaction of $178,049.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,833,004.23. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total transaction of $10,456,032.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,330,922.26. This represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,094 shares of company stock valued at $26,521,861 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4%

MA opened at $580.75 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $465.59 and a twelve month high of $601.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $574.60 and a 200-day moving average of $558.29. The stock has a market cap of $525.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $626.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

