Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.75 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 161.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LMT opened at $471.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $446.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 107.60% and a net margin of 5.85%.Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.11 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

