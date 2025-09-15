Webster Bank N. A. Purchases 188 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $323.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.00.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $293.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $303.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.58. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.18 and a one year high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total transaction of $7,041,843.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

