Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $132.99 and last traded at $132.33, with a volume of 116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.66.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

