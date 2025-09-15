FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.69 and last traded at $43.45, with a volume of 226509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.60.

FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Stock Up 0.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the first quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period.

About FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

