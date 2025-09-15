LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

LeGrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.68, with a volume of 190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LGRDY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LeGrand in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of LeGrand in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

LeGrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). LeGrand had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LeGrand SA will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

