Ballew Advisors Inc Sells 34 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 3,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 38,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 410,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

IWF opened at $460.14 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $461.23. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

