iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Acquired by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.2% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 7,583,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,895,000 after buying an additional 5,040,373 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 308.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,438,000 after buying an additional 2,651,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,276,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,712,000 after buying an additional 2,175,194 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,883,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,352,000 after buying an additional 2,005,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,348,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 24.7%

BATS:IEFA opened at $86.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

