Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,996,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,018,000 after purchasing an additional 90,381 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,763,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,446,000 after purchasing an additional 378,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock opened at $324.31 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $325.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

