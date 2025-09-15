Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.45, but opened at $26.90. Bilibili shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 1,480,265 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on Bilibili from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Bilibili from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.91.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bilibili

Bilibili Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 388.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Bilibili by 10,989.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 16.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.