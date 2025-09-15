Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Snail, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 143,900 shares, a growth of 121.0% from the August 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Snail Price Performance

Shares of Snail stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,126. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $33.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Snail has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $3.42.

Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.14. Snail had a negative return on equity of 1,183.47% and a negative net margin of 4.80%.The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snail will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snail

About Snail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Snail stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNAL Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 43,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Snail at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. Snail, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

