Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.01. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $80.02.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
