O Connor Financial Group LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,188.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.88 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,218.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,133.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,207.76, for a total transaction of $3,140,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,842.16. This represents a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,348 shares of company stock valued at $109,498,489 in the last three months. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.58.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

