Visa Inc. $V Position Lifted by Goldstone Financial Group LLC

Goldstone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,946 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Tema Etfs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 453 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,102,438.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.96.

Visa Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:V opened at $339.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $621.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $347.03 and a 200-day moving average of $346.86. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.23 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.05%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

