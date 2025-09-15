Centurion Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 459 GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.3%

GE Vernova stock opened at $625.99 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.01 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $608.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.09. The stock has a market cap of $170.41 billion, a PE ratio of 150.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.88.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $580.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.04.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

