3,751 Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA Acquired by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 106,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 120,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Voya Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.70.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

VOYA opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.06. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.31. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

