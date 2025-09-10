Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Astera Labs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Astera Labs by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Astera Labs Price Performance
ALAB opened at $214.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.71. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $220.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.48.
Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs
In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $31,708,410.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 385,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,858,482.01. This trade represents a 32.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $25,978,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 450,001 shares in the company, valued at $76,648,670.33. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,832,489 shares of company stock valued at $264,172,396. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Astera Labs
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Astera Labs
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.