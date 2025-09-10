Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New Investment in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Astera Labs by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Astera Labs by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Astera Labs by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Astera Labs by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 28,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Price Performance

ALAB opened at $214.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.71. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $220.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Astera Labs

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Astera Labs news, Director Manuel Alba sold 183,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $31,708,410.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 385,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,858,482.01. This trade represents a 32.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total transaction of $25,978,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 450,001 shares in the company, valued at $76,648,670.33. This trade represents a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,832,489 shares of company stock valued at $264,172,396. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Astera Labs Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

