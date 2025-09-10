Petrus Trust Company LTA Makes New Investment in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor $ZWS

Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor

In related news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 108,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $4,750,437.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 94,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,731.30. This represents a 53.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 9,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $444,156.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 328,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,823,117.84. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,501,529 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Stock Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $46.76.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 10.78%.The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZWS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $36.00 price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Cor Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

