Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Stock Holdings Trimmed by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 61,911.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,220,000 after acquiring an additional 495,914 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $143,524,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3,319.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 181,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,385,000 after acquiring an additional 176,290 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,459,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $726,369,000 after acquiring an additional 143,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,718,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,846,053,000 after acquiring an additional 105,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 6,311 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.64, for a total value of $3,468,778.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 61,913 shares in the company, valued at $34,029,861.32. The trade was a 9.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,748,812.80. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $544.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $542.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.70. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $416.00 and a 52-week high of $570.56.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.200-21.50 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $626.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.57.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

