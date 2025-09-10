UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 400 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31,011.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 989,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,027,000 after acquiring an additional 986,782 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 577.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,035,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,513,000 after purchasing an additional 883,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,572,199,000 after purchasing an additional 438,381 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $91,445,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 156.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,155,000 after purchasing an additional 247,157 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $252.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.96 and a 200-day moving average of $241.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.21 and a 52-week high of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BR shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,020,545.45. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president directly owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,532 shares of company stock valued at $38,417,208 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

