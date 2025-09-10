Petrus Trust Company LTA Reduces Position in Perion Network Ltd $PERI

Petrus Trust Company LTA cut its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,130 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at $160,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 217.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 19,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Perion Network by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the last quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Roth Mkm raised Perion Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Perion Network Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of PERI opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $407.50 million, a PE ratio of -75.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.46. Perion Network Ltd has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

Perion Network Profile

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.