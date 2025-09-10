UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after purchasing an additional 745,671 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 17,785.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 505,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,867,000 after purchasing an additional 502,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,920,000 after purchasing an additional 355,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nucor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,882.24. The trade was a 21.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 84,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,183,192. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,397 shares of company stock worth $6,763,814. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Nucor stock opened at $141.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

