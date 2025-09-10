Petrus Trust Company LTA Decreases Stock Holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. $RYAM

Petrus Trust Company LTA trimmed its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,280 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 581,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 37,547 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 135,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 30,055 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 254.0% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rayonier Advanced Materials

In related news, CEO Delyle W. Bloomquist purchased 53,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $252,140.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 539,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,541,313.47. The trade was a 11.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Price Performance

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $10.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.56.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 29.23%.The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on RYAM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Zacks Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company’s products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

