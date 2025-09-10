Equifax, Inc. $EFX Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Equifax by 40.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,037,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,987 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in Equifax by 63.4% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,801,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $682,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,446 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Equifax by 27.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 4,570,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 987,772 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Equifax by 119.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $354,044,000 after purchasing an additional 790,919 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Equifax by 24,315.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,541,000 after purchasing an additional 693,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $252.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.98 and a 12-month high of $309.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $249.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.05.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.95%.The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Equifax’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 39.14%.

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total transaction of $11,665,891.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EFX shares. Bank of America downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Equifax from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Equifax from $296.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equifax from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.53.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

