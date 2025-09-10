Petrus Trust Company LTA Trims Stock Holdings in NOV Inc. $NOV

Petrus Trust Company LTA trimmed its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in NOV were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOV. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 88.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,146,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after buying an additional 3,362,853 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $33,742,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $23,589,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NOV by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,122,455 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $275,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,327 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in NOV during the 1st quarter worth $19,915,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. NOV Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. NOV had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. NOV has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

Several research firms have commented on NOV. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NOV from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NOV from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.56.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

