Udemy, Inc. $UDMY Stock Holdings Boosted by Petrus Trust Company LTA

Petrus Trust Company LTA raised its position in shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Udemy were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Udemy by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Udemy alerts:

Udemy Stock Up 1.2%

UDMY opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.77. Udemy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

Insider Activity

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 3.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Udemy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,077,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,908.03. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Udemy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Udemy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Udemy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Udemy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UDMY

Udemy Profile

(Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.