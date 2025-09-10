Petrus Trust Company LTA Sells 3,256 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Petrus Trust Company LTA trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.2% in the first quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,493,000 after purchasing an additional 68,858 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.6% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 17.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,631,000 after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $93.66 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.16 and a twelve month high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 33.68%.The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,776,592.09. The trade was a 29.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 298,214 shares of company stock worth $29,022,580. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

