Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $977,000 Position in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,972,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 152.1% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,938,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 442.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,364,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,757 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $15,446,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 17.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,942,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,283,000 after acquiring an additional 437,527 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stag Industrial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,562 shares in the company, valued at $279,113.42. This represents a 76.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAG. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Read Our Latest Report on STAG

Stag Industrial Stock Performance

STAG opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.17.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 29.14%.Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Stag Industrial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 117.32%.

About Stag Industrial

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stag Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stag Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.