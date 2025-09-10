Petrus Trust Company LTA Acquires New Stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC $DEC

Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new stake in Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEC. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diversified Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DEC. Mizuho upped their price target on Diversified Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Diversified Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Diversified Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Diversified Energy Stock Performance

DEC opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. Diversified Energy Company PLC has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

Diversified Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

About Diversified Energy

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

