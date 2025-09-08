Bioventus Inc. $BVS Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) by 314.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,418 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bioventus were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bioventus by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bioventus by 3,228.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bioventus by 23,761.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Bioventus Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BVS opened at $7.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The firm has a market cap of $594.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.84. Bioventus Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

