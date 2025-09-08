Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,064 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,112,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960,086 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $263,449,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 45,092,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,504 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $217,979,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4,414.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,654,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 223,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Cowen started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $49.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $368.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07. Bank of America Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 32.75%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

