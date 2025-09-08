Vancity Investment Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 10,898 Winmark Corporation $WINA

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd owned 0.31% of Winmark as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 2,706.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 24,142 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Winmark by 766.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 23,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,094,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.89, for a total value of $2,256,287.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,925,016. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Price Performance

Shares of Winmark stock opened at $479.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.25. Winmark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $295.79 and a fifty-two week high of $493.12.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million. Winmark had a net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 98.49%.

Winmark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

