Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 53,606 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 255.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,606 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 404,839 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 36,361 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 29,671 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $25.85.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

