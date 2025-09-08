Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $8.94 Million in Ferguson plc $FERG

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,944,000. Ferguson comprises about 1.2% of Vancity Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,168,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,408,000 after purchasing an additional 806,718 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,660,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,024 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 13.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,576,000 after purchasing an additional 827,355 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,935,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,746,000 after purchasing an additional 62,887 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 65.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,454,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of FERG opened at $238.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $243.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $226.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FERG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ferguson from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

