Axiom Investors LLC DE Has $15.14 Million Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. $EXLS

Axiom Investors LLC DE trimmed its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139,315 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in ExlService were worth $15,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter worth $45,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ExlService by 25.7% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

ExlService stock opened at $44.98 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $514.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.87 million. ExlService had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. ExlService has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

