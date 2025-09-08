Ascent Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,268 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after purchasing an additional 263,160 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.