Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,340

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,340 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,620.

LON RSW opened at GBX 3,270 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,434.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. Renishaw has a 52-week low of GBX 2,100 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,865. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,995.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,730.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

