Renishaw (LON:RSW) Price Target Raised to GBX 3,340

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,340 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 price target on shares of Renishaw in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,620.
We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.
Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.
We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.
