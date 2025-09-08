Axiom Investors LLC DE Reduces Position in Stifel Financial Corporation $SF

Axiom Investors LLC DE cut its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 35.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,849 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.14% of Stifel Financial worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 2.6%

SF opened at $112.69 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.13.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 35.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SF has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.78.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

