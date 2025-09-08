Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1,137.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,649 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $970,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP now owns 13,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TRGP stock opened at $162.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.11 and a 52-week high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.86.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

