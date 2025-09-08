Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 20,145 Shares of iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 757.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,575,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797,066 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $68,629,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 913,987 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,374,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,068,000 after purchasing an additional 692,113 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $67.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $46.94 and a 1-year high of $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

