Vancity Investment Management Ltd Invests $807,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,327,000 after acquiring an additional 64,114 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 3,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.50.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $195.82 on Monday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.35 and a twelve month high of $197.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.53%.The business had revenue of $631.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

In other news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.13, for a total value of $196,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,775.30. The trade was a 11.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Gilstrap sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.27, for a total value of $445,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,436.38. The trade was a 24.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

