Ascent Group LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Ascent Group LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.76.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $254.59 on Monday. Accenture PLC has a one year low of $236.67 and a one year high of $398.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $268.80 and its 200 day moving average is $296.75. The stock has a market cap of $159.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%.Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.45, for a total transaction of $635,794.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,387.05. This trade represents a 21.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

