Axiom Investors LLC DE Buys New Stake in VSE Corporation $VSEC

Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of VSE Corporation (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 74,302 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,915,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned 0.36% of VSE at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VSE by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in VSE by 36.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of VSE by 15.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

VSE Stock Performance

Shares of VSEC opened at $166.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.54. VSE Corporation has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $169.00.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $272.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.39 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 7.25%. VSE’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. VSE has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VSE Corporation will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

